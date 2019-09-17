Two 12-year-olds arrested after making threats against St. Martin Middle School

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the past weekend, Sheriff Mike Ezell says two 12-year-old Jackson County boys made statements that they were bringing a gun to St. Martin Middle School to hurt other students.
Investigators arrested both boys Tuesday morning.
One of the boys is charged with making terrorist threats, and the other is charged with accessory. Both boys are currently in the Jackson County Youth Detention Facility.
Because the boys are juveniles, their identities will not be released.
