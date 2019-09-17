Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall along the Texas Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Depression Eleven quickly became Tropical Storm Imelda on Tuesday! It formed along the Northeast Coast of Texas, and it made landfall near Freeport, Texas. Tropical Depression Ten developed in the Central Atlantic on Tuesday, and we also still have Hurricane Humberto north of the Bahamas. Thankfully, there are no tropical threats to Mississippi over the next five days.
- Tropical Depression Eleven was upgraded to Tropical Storm Imelda on Tuesday. It made landfall near Freeport, Texas.
- Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for areas along the NE Texas Coast.
- It is forecast to target Texas with coastal tropical downpours which could total more than 5″ in some spots through midweek. It is no threat to Mississippi.
- It will weaken back to a depression by Wednesday.
- Tropical Depression Ten has formed in the Atlantic, over 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.
- T.D. Ten is forecast to become a tropical storm today and then a hurricane later this week as it approaches the Bahamas by late weekend.
- T.D. Ten is not considered a U.S. Gulf Coast threat for now. But, we’ll be watching its developments in case there are any changes.
- Category Two Hurricane Humberto was located well offshore of the southeast U.S. Atlantic coast, moving east-northeastward, away from the U.S. mainland.
- Humberto is forecast to continue growing stronger, nearing major hurricane strength this week as it approaches Bermuda.
- Tropical-storm-force winds (greater than 39 mph) are likely over Bermuda by Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday morning. Hurricane-force winds (greater than 74 mph) are possible over Bermuda Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Humberto may bring periods of heavy rain to Bermuda beginning Tuesday, with rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and isolated maximum amounts near 6 inches expected. Large swells generated by Humberto will increase along the coast of Bermuda by Wednesday. Dangerous breaking waves, especially along south-facing beaches, will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday, and could cause coastal flooding. Swells will continue to affect the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States from east-central Florida to North Carolina during the next couple of days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
- Humberto remains no threat to the Gulf of Mexico
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
