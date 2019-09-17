Senate candidate Wayne Lennep will not contest election, calls for election reform

“There were problems in the primary election similar to those experienced in our neighboring senate district 50 where voters received the incorrect ballots,” Lennep said in a Facebook post. “The biggest problems seemed to have been that some who lived outside of district 51 were allowed to vote in the district 51 primary election. Even though many of these errors were corrected for the runoff, this caused much confusion and frustration among voters. Even in the runoff, we received reports of some voters receiving incorrect ballots.”