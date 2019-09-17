Public invited to commissioning of USS Cincinnati in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The public is invited to watch the commissioning of the USS Cincinnati on October 5th at Jones Park in Gulfport.
The ship is being commissioned by the US Navy.
Although the event is open to the public, people must register. Registration originally closed on September 15, but officials decided to extend the date.
The Commissioning Ceremony marks the official entry of a warship into the active fleet of the U.S. Navy.
Anyone can register and get tickets here.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.