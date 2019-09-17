Police officer dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities confirm an officer with the Tuscaloosa Police Department shot Monday in the western part of the city has died from his injuries.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Monday evening that 40-year-old Dornell Cousette died in the line of duty. Cousette is a 13+ year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
The incident began after 6 p.m. Monday. Assistant Police Chief Mitt Tubbs says Officer Cousette received information about a wanted suspect located in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue in Tuscaloosa around 6:23 p.m. Monday.
When Officer Cousette responded to the location, he saw the suspect - who has not yet been identified - on the front porch of the residence.
Tubbs says the suspect then fled into the house and Cousette followed him. Once inside the house, gunshots were exchanged. Police say the suspect was also wounded in the exchange of gunfire.
“He was a great officer, everyone loved him. You could tell by the number of people that arrived at the hospital. He was well thought of throughout the department. He was a hero,” said Tubbs.
No other details about the suspect are known, other than he was wanted on felony charges.
We will continue to update this story as we get more information.
