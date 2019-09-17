One-stop-shop passes could be available for visitors in just a few weeks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi could once again have a one-stop-shop attractions pass available for visitors. The ease with which tourists enjoy some of what makes Coastal Mississippi so special could become a little easier in the coming weeks.
“Attractions pass programs are actually very popular in a lot of other destinations. It really is a built-in itinerary. They’re not having to search and determine where it is they need to go. We’ve got eight great attractions, museums all across the Coast. It’s that one-stop shop. They can buy that pass and then explore at their leisure," said Coastal Mississippi Director of Marketing, Karen Connor.
The convention and visitor’s bureau hopes to take the program to the next level, but this offering isn’t new for the Gulf Coast. Bill Raymond, Biloxi’s Historical Administrator says that the program was around before but only included museums.
“The museums had all gotten together a number of years ago and decided ‘we wanted to do something to help each other and help ourselves’ so, we all agreed to do it. We did it as a joint venture, and it really was successful. But, we’re all busy running our own programs, so we really didn’t have time to manage it," Raymond said.
The program’s upgrade is necessary, but not because it wasn’t successful before.
“Oh, it’s been extremely successful. We all chipped in a little money and were able to buy some passes and have them done. It’s been great. The only time we didn’t sell them is when we ran out," Raymond told WLOX.
So, Coastal Mississippi stepped in and saw an opportunity to make a great and successful program even better, all the while helping to enable those attractions to entertain guests.
“The attractions play a huge role in the economic growth and development of the Coast," said Connor. “With this pass, we can be their partner and support by taking on the management of this. They all have full-time jobs. This is our opportunity to take this, to put marketing dollars behind it, to promote it, and again, let them do what they do best... and that’s running their attractions and their museums,” Connor said.
The Biloxi City Council is set to vote on a resolution Tuesday that would allow Coastal Mississippi to sell the attractions passes in the Visitor’s Center for $45 through August of 2020. The eight coastal attractions proposed, and not yet fully confirmed, for the passes are the INFINITY Science Center, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, Beauvoir, Biloxi Lighthouse & Visitor’s Center, Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, Walter Anderson Museum of Art and the Pascagoula River Audubon Center.
