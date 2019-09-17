MDWFP offering 35 chronic wasting disease testing sites as deer season starts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This year, hunters in Mississippi will have access to 35 different drop-off locations across the state to test their harvested deer for chronic wasting disease.
That's compared to 12 at the start of last year's hunting season.
When depositing a sample, hunters will be given a unique identification number so they can check their sample results online.
Some locations can be found in Copiah, Holmes, Madison, Warren and Yazoo counties including 30 others around the state.
All information pertaining to CWD management in Mississippi, including sample drop off locations, management zones, supplemental feeding bans, and other rules and regulations can be found at HERE.
