Keeping kids safe online: Long Beach parents learn how to ‘protect young eyes’

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It is harder than ever to pull a child’s eyes away from screens, especially the screens on their phones.
With notifications for games, social media, texts and more, our phones are often ringing, dinging, or vibrating. Many of those phones are in the hands of young people, leading professionals and parents to ask: How do you know your child is being safe in this digital world where we live?
An educational meeting Monday evening hosted by Long Beach School District helped teach parents how they can best keep their children safe from potential cyber dangers.
“We are living in a digital world. Kids are online, using their cell phones," said Michelle Eleuterius, a social worker for the district. "Even in school, we are living in a digital world so we felt that it would be very important to bring an organization in to educate parents and students about the dangers of online predators, about the apps they use, and just to give some really practical tips and tools to parents and students to keep them safe.”
Doug Crawford presented the safety tips to the crowd. Crawford works with Protect Young Eyes, an organization of tech professionals and educators who talk to parents, teachers, and kids about digital safety.
One of the biggest ways parents can keep their children safe is by being involved, said Crawford.
“This presentation will give an opportunity to remind parents that they are the primary influences of their kids," said Crawford. "And to give resources to them so that they can be equipped and empowered and encouraged to raise up their kids in a digital age.”
While parents walked away with plenty of tips, children also learned about the risks the digital world presents.
“Whenever people ask for your name on the internet, don’t be scarred to say no,” said Jaden Lacuor.
Lacuor’s classmate Zuhailey Abreu took away a similar lesson. “Don’t talk to people you don’t know on the internet because there could be creepy people out there."
The session also taught parents about policing their children’s technology, as well as the ins and outs of certain social media platforms.
