Judge orders partial re-vote in District 50 Senate race

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A special circuit court judge ordered a partial re-vote for the District 50 Senate seat race between Dixie Newman and Scott DeLano Tuesday.
Voters in the following precincts will recast their ballots:
- Saucier
- New Hope
- Howard Creek
- Margaret Sherry
- Biloxi #11 at the Donald Snyder Center
The date for the re-vote will be set by the Governor’s office and will not be on the same day as the General Election in November. The original votes from the other 11 precincts will remain the same.
Newman was declared the winner in the election night count on August 6, 2019 and again after a review and recount. It was declared that Newman won by one vote.
The Harrison County Republican Executive Committee heard from lawyers for Newman and DeLano, who asked for a new election in five of the 16 precincts in District 50, according to Frank Genzer, the chairmen of the GOP executive committee.
The judge ruled for the revote.
