Hot and humid through Wednesday, watching the tropics

It’s going to be another hot and muggy day. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be near 100. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but most of us will see sunshine. Rain chances will be low tonight with lows in the 70s.
We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. By Thursday, we finally have a better chance for a few showers and storms. We’ll cool off a little bit into the low 90s. Rain chances will be fairly low on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
In the tropics, we are still watching Hurricane Humberto. It will continue to move away from the U.S. It may affect Bermuda this week. Afterwards, it will curve out to sea. This area of low pressure in the Gulf has a medium chance of becoming a tropical system. It will bring heavy rain to Texas and portions of Louisiana. Finally, we have Tropical Depression Ten in the Central Atlantic. It could become a tropical storm by tonight. It is expected to move westward near Puerto Rico by the weekend. At this time, it is too early to know if it will be a threat to the Continental U.S.
