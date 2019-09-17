Hot and humid through Wednesday, watching the tropics

In the tropics, we are still watching Hurricane Humberto. It will continue to move away from the U.S. It may affect Bermuda this week. Afterwards, it will curve out to sea. This area of low pressure in the Gulf has a medium chance of becoming a tropical system. It will bring heavy rain to Texas and portions of Louisiana. Finally, we have Tropical Depression Ten in the Central Atlantic. It could become a tropical storm by tonight. It is expected to move westward near Puerto Rico by the weekend. At this time, it is too early to know if it will be a threat to the Continental U.S.