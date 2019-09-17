Hot again. Tracking weak cold front this week.

Overall, another hot day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Only a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible, many of us will stay rain-free all day. Wednesday will be hot and dry as well. Thursday will feature a better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms as a weak cold front approaches our area from the east. Behind this front, we may notice a slight drop in humidity for Friday into the weekend along with slightly cooler mornings and slightly less hot afternoons. In the tropics, there continue to be no threats to Mississippi. Hurricane Humberto off the southeast U.S. Atlantic coast is no threat to the Gulf. A disturbance in the west Gulf will bring heavy rains to Texas this week. Another disturbance in the Atlantic located hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a high chance to become a depression or storm this week but is not considered a U.S. threat at this time. Hurricane season ends on November 30.