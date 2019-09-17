Documents reveal more about the unrest in Diamondhead

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to a letter addressed to Nancy Depreo, the Mayor Pro Tem of Diamondhead, the Diamondhead Property Owner’s Association wants to remove Mayor Tommy Schafer from the Diamondhead POA Collaborative Committee and replace him with someone else.
The letter asks Mayor Schafer be replaced by either the Mayor Pro Tem herself or another council member who “wishes to act with civility and goodwill to move Diamondhead forward".
According to the letter, this all stems from a September 4th meeting where the Mayor and POA President Robert Marthouse got into an argument.
It states the Mayor allegedly “shoved Marthouse forcefully, with both hands, causing Marthouse to fall backwards over his chair and hit the floor hard”. The letter also alleges the Mayor “had to be restrained to cease further attacks.”
Depreo says the request to replace the Mayor on the collaborative committee has been put on the council agenda.
