Vendors pleased with the turnout for this year’s Biloxi Seafood Festival

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This time of year, festivals are nearly every weekend in South Mississippi. This weekend was no different with the Biloxi Seafood Festival happening in downtown Biloxi, and people came out in full force.
For first time vendor Scott Breazeale, who owns Scott Breazeale Fine Art Landscapes, he was excited to be a part of the fun.
“We had a good time. Lots of traffic. Talked to a lot of people that were interested in art, photographic art and just had a great day," Breazeale said.
Breazeale typically participates in art festivals but noticed that the clientele this weekend wasn’t much different.
“Traffic seems about the same, you know. Some of the art, you know that one that advertises as art festivals, I think I might have sold a few more. But, yeah, we had lots of traffic and lots of people here for the music and the great food," Breazeale told WLOX.
You can always count on a funnel cake and corn dog truck, and there will usually be the fried food on a stick truck. However, the Seafood Festival also gives you bottle cap artwork, hair bows for all ages, a chance to dunk a witty-mouthed artist and, of course, organic soaps and body oils.
“All-natural soaps made from organic oils and organic essential oils. We also have bath salts, salt and sugar scrubs, essential oils and essential oil blends,” said Daniel Day, owner of Natures Nuance.
For the most part, Day’s tent did better than last year.
“It was better in sales. I do think the foot traffic was probably better yesterday than we saw last year. Today was about the same as last year, I think,” Day said.
Adults and kids alike had a great time, which was encouraging for next year.
“Most people had a good time. They were a little troubled by the heat, but people were talking about the good food and the good product. We’ll be back next year. Oh, there’s no doubt," Day said.
Sunday’s highlight was the gumbo cook-off, The best in show winner was the chefs of the Beau Rivage. The amateur winner was Joan Craven, who has won eleven times in the past.
