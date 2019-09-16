Still hot for the final week of summer

It’s the final full week of summer and it will feel quite summerlike. Today, high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s can be expected with a heat index up to around 104. There is a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms today. But, rain amounts will be pretty light with most spots a half-inch or less. Tuesday and Wednesday feature lower rain chances and plenty of heat. Thursday brings a few hit-or-miss showers as a weak front arrives. And Friday, we could see slightly lower humidity which may stretch into the weekend. In the tropics, there continue to be no threats to Mississippi. Hurricane Humberto off the Florida coast is no threat to the Gulf. A disturbance in the west Gulf will bring rain to Texas this week. Another disturbance in the Atlantic located hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a high chance to become a depression or storm this week but is not considered a U.S. threat at this time. Hurricane season ends on November 30.