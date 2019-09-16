Sewage issue triggers MDEQ water contact advisory in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) is warning people to avoid making contact with water or eating seafood from an area of the bayou in Gautier.
The water contact advisory was issued Monday afternoon for the bayou that run under Graveline Road and between Collin J. McRae Road and Navaho Road to where it enters Shepard State Park (see the map below).
MDEQ recommends that people avoid swimming, wading, or fishing in these waters. You should also avoid eating fish, crab, or anything else taken from these waters until further notice.
The advisory is being issued due to multiple, recent sewage bypasses discharging into the bayou because of faulty pumps at a lift station. The city is currently working on repairs to the lift station to resolve the issue, and MDEQ is in contact with the city about the repairs.
MDEQ staff members have collected water samples and will continue to monitor the water quality in the area.
