Seven teens arrested after two shootings in Jackson County; police searching for eighth suspect

EDITOR’S NOTE: WLOX has decided not to identify the teens who are younger than 18-years-old
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of seven teenagers have been arrested after two separate shootings happened in Jackson County.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says gunshots were fired into a home on Ash Street in the Fontainebleau Community on the night of September 8, which resulted in the arrests of:
- Jakob Segan, 19, of Ocean Springs, who was arrested Saturday, is currently in jail with a $250,000 bond.
- Jy’Terrian Agee, 18, of Gautier, who was arrested on Friday, is currently in jail with a $10,000 bond.
- A 15-year-old of Ocean Springs has bonded out.
- A 14-year-old of Ocean Springs, who is currently still in jail.
Each person is being charged as an adult with shooting into a dwelling house in both the city and county. The shooting was reported around 7:49 p.m.
A separate shooting happened in Ocean Springs on the same night, which lead investigators to believe they were connected. From this shooting, Ocean Springs police arrested the following three teenagers:
- Seth Mears, 18, of Ocean Springs, who was arrested Thursday, is currently in jail on a $500,000 bond.
- A 17-year-old of Ocean Springs is being held without bond.
- A 16-year-old of Ocean Springs is being held without bond.
They are each charged with drive by shooting. The house was occupied at the time and police were called between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Ocean Springs police are currently looking for a fourth suspect.
No one was hurt in either shooting. All of the suspects were arrested between Thursday and Saturday. As deputies continue their investigation, more arrests are possible.
