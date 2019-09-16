Senator Roger Wicker gives lesson on U.S. Constitution at Gulfport High

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Constitution Day is celebrated every year on September 17, which is the anniversary of the day the Constitution was signed.
AP history and government students at Gulfport High School got a lesson in constitutional history from Senator Roger Wicker Monday.
Students said they have learned to appreciate just how special the US constitution is.
“I didn’t know we had so many rights as individuals. It kind of blows your mind if you learn about it,” said student Letia Taylor.
“None of that stuff would actually be possible without our structure of government, and it’s made me realize that we have something truly special in the United States... something that nobody else in the entire world has been able to emulate,” said student Brian Alston.
In addition to the lecture, Wicker handed out pocket-sized copies of the Constitution to the students.
Could you pass a test on the Constitution? Find out here!
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.