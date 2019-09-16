Road connecting Jackson County to shopping in D’Iberville one step closer to being built

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A new road linking Highway 609 in St. Martin to the bustling shopping center of D’Iberville is one step closer to being built.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors met Monday and voted to commit more money to the connector road. As much as $3.53 million in construction costs was pledged by the board to jump start Phase Two of the project.
Nearly $30 million in county, state and federal funds have been set aside for the project, including money for purchasing right-of-way. A bid by Holden Earth Moving and Construction was also approved for the project’s first phase.
When complete, the five-lane connector road will run parallel to I-10 east to Washington Avenue, connecting Jackson County to the shopping district on Sangani Boulevard. The road will be about a mile and a half long.
At the Double Shoppe just north of the interstate, they’re keeping tabs on the project closely.
“I think it would help a lot just because of so many wrecks that happen,” said employee Jadha Simoneaux. “In three months, they had two wrecks right here on Seaman Road. They always have stops and fender benders at that light. I just think it would help out."
One local property owner said with a potential new road coming through the area, his property values are only going up.
Once construction begins, the project is estimated to take around 18 months to complete.
