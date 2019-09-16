Rams win after Brees suffers thumb injury, refs take Saints defensive TD off the board

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees was knocked out of the game with a thumb injury, and another referee mishap going against the Saints highlighted a loss to the Rams, 27-9.
Aaron Donald ran into Brees early in the first quarter. Teddy Bridgewater filled in for No. 9. Brees has missed one game because of injury in his 13-plus year NFL tenure. The veteran QB had his thumb taped on the sideline.
In the second quarter, Jared Goff was stripped, and Cam Jordan returned the fumble for a touchdown. The only problem, refs ruled the play dead after the ball was fumbled.
The Saints did get the ball after review, but the Saints started the drive inside their own 20.
The Black and Gold trailed, 6-3, at the half. But in the second half, the Rams found the end zone three times.
Todd Gurley scored on a 4-yard TD run, Goff connected with former Saint Brandon Cooks for a 2-yard touchdown, and Goff scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.
