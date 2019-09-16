Police name third suspect in Hub City murder investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have identified another suspect in the shooting death of David Lee Boulton.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said an arrest warrant has been issued for Keri Guillot, aka “Pinky.” Guillot is wanted for accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.
Police are also looking for Carzetta Oneal Myers, aka “Stuff,” who is wanted for first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
The third suspect in the case, Nakia Mason, aka “Kiki,” was arrested by Hattiesburg police around 3 p.m. Thursday. Mason is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice. He is currently being held at the Forrest County Jail.
Boulton, 31, was shot to death on North 25th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said autopsy results show Boulton was shot one time.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Myers or Guillot, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
