Gulfport High robotics team give back to community at Seafood Festival

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While the Biloxi Seafood Festival brings people from all over the coast for fun, one of group of students were their working.
The Gulfport High robotics team spent Sunday serving gumbo and helping to break down the tents and equipment at the festival. They were happy to be there because, to them, it’s important to give back to the community.
“The community has done a lot for me," said student Joshua Simpson. "Like, I’ve been coming to the Seafood Festival since I was able to walk, helping out as much as possible. Just being able to do it again with a team and a group of people brings back so many memories that I had when I was a kid and now I get to help anybody I can.”
“Recently, we’ve been trying to get out there in the community and being local," said student Luke Simpson. "This is one of the first steps in reaching out into our community.”
“I think it’s good to help the community out whenever we need it," said student Zakeri Brown. "It’s good to help get our name out a bit more than it already is.”
The robotics team said they hope to come out again next year at the Seafood Festival, as well as volunteer at other events around South Mississippi.
