Gulfport business owner frustrated with people feeding stray cats

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A couple of small, stray cats has created a big problem for Gulfport business owner, Joff Clarke.
“Please don’t feed the cats!" Clarke exclaimed.
Clarke, who owns The Exchange shopping center near Cowan Lorraine Road, has had to put signs up warning people NOT to feed the stray cats near his business.
“What’s happening is people were coming to the mall here, dumping food onto the ground. The cats would not go into the traps because there’s all this food laying around all over the place,” he explained. “The food would get all nasty. It was all covered with ants. It was just a horrible situation.”
Clarke and a few of his clients were taking care of the cats and getting them spayed and neutered at the Humane Society of South Mississippi (HSSM), but they were unable to catch them after people also started feeding them.
“You see a stray animal or whatever running around, and you’re first inclination is to give them food. But in this situation, it was really hindering our efforts to get them spayed and neutered and control the population,” said Leslie Suit, who was helping Clark in his efforts.
Suit says she understands people’s intentions to help but wants them to know the cats are being taken care of without the additional efforts of people leaving food.
“They get food and water every day. They’re very well taken care of. They are all healthy, and nobody’s starving,” she explained.
But the problem has gotten so bad, Clarke has had to contact law enforcement.
“We’ve got all of these video cameras. I’ve got them now zoned in where the people keep dumping the food off, and I’ve had to have the police called to go visit these people and charge them with trespassing,” Clarke said.
Clarke’s suggestion to people who want to help is to donate to the Humane Society.
“Please, if you’re an animal lover, donate to the Humane Society. They need the money. Anyone who wants to help, don’t drop off food. Go donate,” he said.
Donations would certainly help the Human Society. The facility is currently experiencing an increase of cats, which is unusual in September.
“We’ve actually not been seeing a decreased number of cats in this facility. Usually, around this time it drops, and it hasn’t. It’s just stayed steady,” explained Dr. Gina McGee, a veterinarian at HSSM.
The Human Society is launching a Spay and Neuter program in October to help with overpopulation.
Visitors who ignore Clarke’s signs and warnings could find themselves facing a trespassing charge.
