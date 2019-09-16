Gulf disturbance targets Texas with rains

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, there continue to be no threats to Mississippi. Hurricane Humberto off the Florida coast is no threat to the Gulf. A disturbance in the west Gulf will bring rain to Texas this week. Another disturbance in the Atlantic located hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a high chance to become a depression or storm this week but is not considered a U.S. threat at this time. Hurricane season ends on November 30.
- A disorganized tropical disturbance in the Gulf was located offshore of Texas and Louisiana, moving westward on Monday.
- This disturbance has a low chance to become a depression or storm this week. It is forecast to target Texas with coastal tropical downpours which could total more than 5″ in some spots through midweek.
- Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible on Monday in coastal Mississippi due to the high amount of rain activity in the Gulf loosely associated with this disturbance. Local rain amounts should remain below 0.5″ through midweek.
- Category one Hurricane Humberto was located a few hundreds of miles offshore of Florida, moving slowly northeastward.
- It is forecast to become a stronger hurricane by midweek as it approaches Bermuda, moving away from the U.S. mainland.
- Humberto may bring periods of heavy rain to Bermuda beginning late Wednesday or Thursday. Also, swells generated by Humberto will affect the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States from east-central Florida to North Carolina during the next few days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
- Humberto remains no threat to the Gulf of Mexico
- A tropical wave located over 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is showing better signs of organization as it moves northwestward on Monday morning.
- Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for tropical development and 97L will likely become a depression or storm this week.
- 97L is not considered a U.S. threat at this time. But, we’ll be watching as it tracks across the Atlantic this week.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
