Shuckers transfer Hinojosa to Triple-A San Antonio

Hinojosa departs the Shuckers roster after leading the charge offensively for the Shuckers in the postseason. The 25-year-old slashed .400/.393/.800 in seven playoff games with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI’s. The former San Francisco Giants farm hand delivered the go-ahead double for the Shuckers in the eighth inning in Game Five of the South Division Championship Series against the Pensacola to punch the Shuckers ticket to a second straight Southern League Championship Series.