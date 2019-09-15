Shuckers transfer Hinojosa to Triple-A San Antonio

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - The Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a pair of roster moves prior to Game Four of the Southern League BC® Powder Championship Series on Saturday. INF Tyler Saladino has had his option transferred to the Shuckers, while INF C.J. Hinojosa has been transferred to Triple-A San Antonio.
Saladino joins the Shuckers after splitting the season between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Antonio Missions, playing 79 games with the Missions and hitting .289 over 79 games with 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 64 RBI. Saladino logged 28 games with the Brewers this season, hitting .123 with two home runs and eight RBI. Acquired by the Brewers from the Chicago White Sox on April 19, 2018, Saladino has played in 326 Major League games in his career.
Hinojosa departs the Shuckers roster after leading the charge offensively for the Shuckers in the postseason. The 25-year-old slashed .400/.393/.800 in seven playoff games with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI’s. The former San Francisco Giants farm hand delivered the go-ahead double for the Shuckers in the eighth inning in Game Five of the South Division Championship Series against the Pensacola to punch the Shuckers ticket to a second straight Southern League Championship Series.
The Shuckers roster sits at 25 active players with five players on the injured list. After forcing Game Five with a 4-2 win on Saturday night, the Shuckers will send RHP Drew Rasmussen to the mound opposite Generals RHP Emilio Vargas for a 6:05 pm first pitch at the Ballpark in Jackson as they conclude their best-of-five matchup in the 2019 Southern League BC® Powder Championship Series. The winner of tonight’s game will take home the 2019 Southern League Title.