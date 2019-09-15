Ocean Springs seeing positive impact of golf cart ordinance

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Pretty soon, you could start seeing more golf carts on the streets in Ocean Springs.
The city not too long ago passed an ordinance allowing the use of carts, and the first permit went to Alderman Bobby Cox.
“It was kind of just a joke," Cox said. "I got in line and told my city clerk, ‘Hey I want the number one spot.’”
Similar ordinances exist to allow golf carts to be driven in Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Long Beach and Pascagoula.
“We were all at the state capital at the same time so it caught their ear,” Cox said.
Some said getting around town in the cart helps find adequate parking during events.
“It’s easier to park. The congestion isn’t as bad with cars parked along the street,” Cox said.
“Parking is limited, so having the carts allows people to be able to get in and out of tighter spaces,” said Erin Valencia, the co-owner of Downtown Cart Rentals.
It cuts down the cost of gas, too.
“Our gas cart doesn’t burn much at all. I probably fill it up once a month at most,” Cox said.
With the eco-friendliness, one has to also consider the appeal it has for tourism.
“All of our carts are electric and we have three different styles,” Valencia said.
The convenience of driving a cart is unmatched. You can park almost anywhere, you can see just about anything that you wouldn’t have seen in a car, and it’s good for tourism because when the tourists come in they can leave their car, rent a cart and explore the city at their own pace.
“It just adds a little something special to it. You get to see the golf carts go from home to downtown,” Cox said.
Just remember when driving your own or a rented cart, make sure you are wearing a seatbelt, following all traffic laws and staying on the permitted roads. More information can be found here.
