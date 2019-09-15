Inkin’ the Coast the place for pros at tattoos and novices as well

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While most are pro pain takers when it comes to tattoos at Inkin’ the Coast, others are novices at the game.
This is Cody Collins’ first tattoo - a heart with the word “Mom” emblazoned on top.
“Yeah, it actually started out as a joke with my mom, but then, over the years, I thought, ‘why not?’ ”
It took a long time to make the move.
“It takes a lot of courage,” Collins said. “It takes a lot of thinking, but in the moment, you just got to do it. Or else, you’ll never do it.”
Caden Hutcheson also chose Inkin’ to have his first: a crow with a rose. He liked it so much, he’s getting a second just a day later.
“It’s just a knife going through a strawberry," he said.
Is there a reason?
“Not really,” he said. “Just things I thought looked cool. For now.”
Thousands have come to the annual tattoo and arts festival to experience the event at the hands of artists from all over the country. Everyone has a different reason. Cayla Henderson of Gulfport has 13 of them, and the one today is to finish off her sleeve of animals.
“Because it represents who I am without me actually having to speak to somebody," she said.
Barbara Kimery of Gautier has a little experience with tattoos, and another is in her future, but not now. “I’ve always been told that you either get one or you get three,” she said. “And I’ve got two. I’m just looking today, though.”
Jessica Mills of Lucedale said one day she’ll get a tattoo, but she wants to experiment with the temporary kind first.
“If I don’t like it, it can come off and if I do I can take a picture and get it later,” she said.
Inkin’ the Coast runs through Sunday at the convention center.
