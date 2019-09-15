Hundreds participate in annual firefighter run

OCEAN SPRINGS/BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds laced up Saturday for the annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Climb to raise awareness for first responders. This is the fifth year for the event.
Firefighters who participated suited up in full gear, complete with air packs and helmets to make the 5k trek from the Ocean Springs Harbor to Margaritaville. That gear weighs about 75 pounds.
There was an optional 110-floor stair climb at Margaritaville as a nod to the first responders of 9/11 who climbed the floors of the World Trade Center.
“We just want to help out as much as we can and bring attention and kind of highlight what first responders do and the impact that they have on the community," said Pascagoula Fire Department Lt. Jacob Latch.
“We just hope it gets the community involved and shows how much first responder sacrifice for their safety and their needs," added Pascagoula Fire Department Battalion Chief Kirk Harbin.
Organizers said about 600 people registered.
This event is a nationwide effort to benefit the Stephen Siller Foundation, honoring a New York firefighter who died at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.