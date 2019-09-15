Humberto pulls away from Bahamas, watching other disturbances

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Humberto was named Friday evening, and it is currently moving north from the Northern Bahamas. Model guidance continues to keep the system out of the Gulf of Mexico as it remains offshore of the Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina coastlines before curving out to sea by early next week. There are two other areas that the NHC has highlighted for possible tropical development.
- Humberto is moving slowly to the north and it is moving away from the Bahamas.
- It is forecast to strengthen as it moves north and east this week The latest forecast from the NHC has it becoming a Category One Hurricane by Sunday night and a Category Two Hurricane by Tuesday. It is expected to move farther east by the middle of the week, and it will likely remain a hurricane.
- Humberto will remain offshore of the East Coast. It may impact Bermuda by the middle of the week.
GULF DISTURBANCE: An upper-level area of low pressure has produced several showers and storms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. There’s a small chance that this system could form a tropical depression as it moves closer to Texas early next week. It is not a threat to South Mississippi at this time, but we will closely watch it.
CENTRAL ATLANTIC WAVE: Another tropical wave is located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and it producing showers and storms. It may gradually develop into a tropical depression by the early next week as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.