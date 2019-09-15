Gulf disturbance targets Texas with rains

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, there continue to be no threats to Mississippi. Hurricane Humberto off the Florida coast is no threat to the Gulf. A disturbance in the west Gulf will bring rain to Texas this week. Another disturbance in the Atlantic located hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a high chance to become a depression or storm this week but is not considered a U.S. threat at this time. Hurricane season ends on November 30.