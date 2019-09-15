Friday Night Football Showdown 2019: Week 4

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You would’ve thought it was week six with how many area teams played on the coast Friday. Twelve games featuring 22 of our 24 coast squads played under the bright lights in South Mississippi and several of them lit up the scoreboard.
Pascagoula sought revenge against Harrison Central after the Red Rebels beat the Panthers on their home turf in 2018 by two points. Well not much changed in 2019. Harrison Central’s (2-1) defense swarmed Pascagoula’s (2-2) rushing attack for most of the first half along with an 80-yard kickoff return by Isiah Atkins on the Rebels way to a 31-13 road victory.
Two teams heading in completely different directions to start 2019 - the Pass Christian Pirates and West Harrison Hurricanes - faced off in non-region play. The Pirates, one of the best stories in coast football this season, came into Friday’s game with a 3-0 record. The Canes haven’t had any trouble scoring the football - averaging 38 points per game - they just haven’t found the formula to grab win.....until now. West Harrison senior running back Llanes Dickerson put on a show, rushing for 350 yards and six touchdowns, helping the Hurricanes pull off a huge upset with a 41-38 win on the road.
It had been 11 years since Poplarville and D’iberville squared off on the gridiron. The Warriors led the all-time series 3-1 and Friday night they’d make it 4-1. Behind great performances from junior quarterback Dwight Williams (131 passing yards, two rushing touchdowns) and senior athlete and Mississippi State commit Jayden Walley (94 rushing yards, rushing touchdown & 92 receiving yards), D’iberville handed Poplarville their second straight loss with a dominant 42-22 victory at home.
Another long-awaited matchup was renewed Friday between the Hancock Hawks and Stone High Tomcats. Both squads last played each other back in 2008. Hancock came into Friday’s game with a lot of momentum, with a 3-0 start to the season, while Stone was still in search of their first victory. On Friday, the Tomcats found it in a 29-17 upset, handing the Hawks their first loss of the year.
Final scores from all other coast games are listed below:
Picayune 54/Gulfport 47
Ocean Springs 13/George County 21
Hammond (LA) 0/Biloxi 34
St. Stanislaus 26/Pensacola Catholic 34
Vancleave 33/Long Beach 20
Pearl River Central 28/St. Martin 41
Hazlehurst 25/East Central 57
Kenner Discovery (LA) 6/Bay High 43
Resurrection 48/Leake County 0
Pope John Paul II 7/St. Patrick 21
