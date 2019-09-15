Friday Night Football Showdown 2019: Week 4

Two teams heading in completely different directions to start 2019 - the Pass Christian Pirates and West Harrison Hurricanes - faced off in non-region play. The Pirates, one of the best stories in coast football this season, came into Friday’s game with a 3-0 record. The Canes haven’t had any trouble scoring the football - averaging 38 points per game - they just haven’t found the formula to grab win.....until now. West Harrison senior running back Llanes Dickerson put on a show, rushing for 350 yards and six touchdowns, helping the Hurricanes pull off a huge upset with a 41-38 win on the road.