Community gathers for Biloxi Fireman’s Day Parade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fireman’s Day Parade rolled through downtown Biloxi to celebrate more than a century of fire service.
Families lined up along Howard Avenue to get a good view of the firetrucks passing by.
“We love the Fireman’s Parade. We come here every year," said Gulfport resident David Brooks. “My grandsons love it, and we brought my 7-month-old granddaughter. This is her first parade."
Firefighters in big red trucks blasted their horns and sirens, showing off the powerful tools of their trade.
“It’s just a great way to get out in the community and be involved and show people what we do on an everyday basis," said Air Force Fireman Anthony Pipes.
“It’s a tradition," said Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney. “The firemen wanted to bring out their equipment to the community could see it and see what they do with it.”
West End Hose Company Number 3 hosted a reception after the parade.
“It was a functioning fire station up until the early ’80s," Boney said.
The fire station turned museum displayed a visual history of the fire service from the 1800s to the present day.
“It just looks so cool when they go up, usually on a firetruck if it’s high on a story," said one child at the reception.
Kyle Carron, former Biloxi battalion chief, said he is impressed by the progress the firefighting industry has made.
“It’s unbelievable, the technology they have today, and actually the training that goes along with the firefighters," he said. He also added that the most important part of the day was to remember and appreciate firefighters everywhere.
The parade and reception felt more like a family reunion.
“It means just having all kinds of family over and having a good time,” said one young girl.
The firemen said the “thank you’s” from residents are all the motivation they need to fight another day.
“You have to love serving people and so thank you is all we need. That tells us everything,” Boney sid.
The history of the Biloxi Fire Department dates back more than 120 years.
