Artists showcase unique works at Mermaids Arts and Crafts Show

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Artists from across the South showcased their talents at the Mermaids Arts and Crafts Show, also known as the handmade marketplace.
“It’s all about letting your creative self out when you can relax and let your right brain take over," said mosaic artist Karen Tiner.
Tiner joined more than 60 vendors who showcased unique work at the Historic Train Depot in Bay St. Louis. As a mosaic artist, she breaks down pieces of glass into tiny shards, then puts them together to create colorful portraits.
“I go into a trance-like state. It becomes a form of meditation, it’s very relaxing," Tiner explained.
The Krewe of Nereids hosts the annual show to raise money for its Mardi Gras Ball and Parade, the largest in the Bay St. Louis-Waveland area. Krewe member Mary Ann Pucheu is already thinking about how to make next year’s show bigger.
“We start just a few weeks after this one ends because we email our vendors after we’ve talked to them today to see how many of them want to come back," she said.
The krewe invited artists from Louisiana, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi to the Bay for the weekend.
“To have folks come from all over the place is fantastic,” said Glenn Hood of Waveland Candle Company.
Residents in Bay St. Louis are very proud of the reputation their city has earned in the creative field.
“We’ll meet people from all over the United States, and I’ll say, ‘What brought you to Bay St. Louis?’ They keep hearing about our artsy community," said artist Jeanne Richardson.
The artists said they motivate each other to be more creative.
“There’s always people that appreciate art and love coming out and see new things and get ideas,” Tiner said.
“I’m really proud to be a part of it, and it is inspiring. It always makes us want to up our game,” Hood said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.