Staying hot this weekend, watching the tropics

In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Humberto near the Bahamas. It will eventually curve to the northeast, and it may become a hurricane. It is not a threat to the U.S. There is a small chance that this upper level low in the Gulf could help form a tropical system in the next five days. At this time, it does not look to be a threat to South Mississippi. There are two other tropical waves in the Atlantic that could develop further, but none are a threat to the U.S. at this time.