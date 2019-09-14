Staying hot this weekend, watching the tropics

Get ready for a hot weekend! High temps will reach the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. It’s possible that a few showers and storms could make their way into South Mississippi. However, rain chances overall remain slim. We’ll be quiet and warm tonight with lows in the 70s.
Rain chances will be low on Sunday, but isolated showers and storms are possible. We’ll stay hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Almost no rain is expected Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Humberto near the Bahamas. It will eventually curve to the northeast, and it may become a hurricane. It is not a threat to the U.S. There is a small chance that this upper level low in the Gulf could help form a tropical system in the next five days. At this time, it does not look to be a threat to South Mississippi. There are two other tropical waves in the Atlantic that could develop further, but none are a threat to the U.S. at this time.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.