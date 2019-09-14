Miss. soldier returns early from deployment, surprises son at school

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Friday the 13th turned out to be one Hattiesburg seventh grader’s lucky day.
Brad Marrero Jr. got a surprise visit from his father, Sergeant First Class Brad Marrero Sr., during an assembly in the lunchroom of Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon.
School administrators worked with Marrero’s family to set up the homecoming surprise.
Sergeant First Class Marrero has been deployed to the Middle East for nearly a year, serving with the Mississippi National Guard’s 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
He originally was due to return home in October, but recently found out he was coming home early, so he decided to make an unannounced visit to his son.
