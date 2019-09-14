Jackson County School Board to vote on new superintendent

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County School Board President, Kenneth A. Fountain, confirmed to WLOX board members will vote on a new superintendent for the Jackson County School District Monday.
Right now, the Board is seeking to employ Dr. John Strycker as the new superintendent. His term will be from January 1, 2020 until June 30, 2023.
If voted on, Strycker will replace Dr. Barry Amacker, who is the current superintendent. Amacker was elected in 2015.
Fountain said the decision comes after the new Mississippi state law, which no longer allows for school superintendents to elected. Now, they must be appointed.
“Dr. Amacker has done an excellent job,” said Fountain. “In fact, he’s one of the best people I’ve ever known. He’s truly a great person.”
The Board is expected to vote for Dr. Strycker as their choice on Monday.
