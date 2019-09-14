Accident with injuries shuts down I-10 at Cedar Lake Road

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi dispatch confirmed a car accident has shut down I-10 at Cedar Lake Road early Saturday morning. The Biloxi Police Department received the call around 5:23 a.m.
According to dispatch, injuries have been reported, and the victim had to be life-flighted. Officials blocked Cedar Lake Road, so the helicopter life-flighting the victim could land.
At this time, it is unclear the circumstances surrounding the accident. We have a WLOX reported on the way to the scene. We will update this story when new information becomes available.
