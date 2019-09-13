Tropical Storm Humberto forms near the Northern Bahamas

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Humberto was named Friday evening, and it is currently near the Northern Bahamas. Model guidance continues to keep the system out of the Gulf of Mexico as it remains offshore of the Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina coastlines before curving out to sea by early next week. There are three other areas that the NHC has highlighted for possible tropical development.
- Humberto is moving very slowly through the Northern Bahamas as of Saturday morning.
- Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for some areas in the Northern Bahamas. Winds over 40 MPH and areas of heavy rain are possible for these islands.
- It is forecast to strengthen as it moves northward this weekend. The latest forecast from the NHC has it becoming a Category One Hurricane by Monday and a Category Two Hurricane by Wednesday. It is expected to move farther east by the middle of the week, and it will likely remain a hurricane.
- Humberto will remain offshore of the East Coast.
GULF DISTURBANCE: An upper-level area of low pressure has produced several showers and storms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. There’s a small chance that this system could form a tropical depression as it moves closer to Texas early next week. It is not a threat to South Mississippi at this time, but we will closely watch it.
CENTRAL ATLANTIC WAVE: A tropical wave located roughly midway between the Capo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles was producing a disorganized area of showers on Saturday morning. It has a very low chance of developing into a tropical depression early next week while it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles.
EAST ATLANTIC WAVE: Another tropical wave is located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and it producing showers and storms. It may gradually develop into a tropical depression by the early next week as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
