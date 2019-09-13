Tropical Depression 9 forms

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 has been upgraded to a tropical depression by the National Hurricane Center. It is forecast to become tropical storm Humberto over the weekend over the Bahamas. Model guidance continues to keep the system out of the Gulf of Mexico as it skirts the Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina coastlines before curving out to sea by early next week.
- CAPE VERDE WAVE: A tropical wave located midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles was producing a large but disorganized area of cloudiness and showers on Friday morning. Conditions are expected to become more conducive for development in a couple days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.
- AFRICAN WAVE: Another tropical wave is located just off the coast of Africa on Friday morning may slowly develop during the next several days while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
