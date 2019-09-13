Pascagoula slices millage rate, adds police cruisers to the force

“In that year’s time, we basically field-tested to see what we needed and what we didn’t need. So we cut to the bone. We realized animal control officers, for example, we need another one of those guys. We certainly need more patrol cars for police. So we’ve decided to put five new leases back into the budget. We’ve done all that and then turned around and gave a COLA raise to non-merit-based employees and a two-mill reduction in taxes," Maxwell added.