Hot with slim rain chances. No tropical systems threatening MS for now.

Mostly sunny and hot for Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index up to about 101. Only a slim chance for a stray thunderstorm or two today, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Slim rain chances continue on Saturday. Perhaps a few hit or miss showers around Sunday or Monday with some Gulf moisture. Overall, our weather pattern looks to bring less than one inch of rainfall over the next seven days. In the tropics, a tropical disturbance located near the Bahamas continues to have a high chance to become a depression or storm. The threat of impacts in Mississippi associated with this system has decreased. This disturbance is forecast to move generally northwestward towards the Florida Atlantic coast in the next 3 to 4 days. There remains a large degree of uncertainty on the track and intensity. Current forecast track does favor more of an Atlantic system, with a somewhat lower chance of the system reaching the gulf of mexico. This system poses no immediate threat to Mississippi, but should continue to be monitored. It is still near the peak of hurricane season and now is a good time to review your hurricane plans.