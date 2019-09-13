Hot and mostly dry

Tonight will be warm but not too muggy for Friday Night Football. We will be mostly sunny and hot for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index between 95° and 105°. There will only be a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine located near the Bahamas continues to have a high chance to become a depression or storm. This disturbance is forecast to move northwestward towards Florida’s east coast in the next 3 to 4 days. There remains a large degree of uncertainty on the intensity. The track is still in question, but the question is: ‘Where in the Atlantic will it go?’ We’ll keep you posted