Harrison Co. fire, sheriff investigating mobile home fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of a fire in a mobile home that caused extensive damage Thursday afternoon.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Pineville Road near Menge Avenue in the Cuevas community.
Sixteen firefighters from the Harrison County Fire and Rescue, Cuevas Fire and Pass Christian Fire departments responded. American Medical Response treated one firefighter for minor heat-related issues.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and considered suspicious in nature.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.