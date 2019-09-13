Confidence increasing as models come into better agreement

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical disturbance located near the Bahamas, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, is looking more organized on satellite on Friday morning. And the Hurricane Hunters are flying into it.
This disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm, possibly taking the name Humberto, by Saturday. But, new models are trending eastward, keeping it out of the Gulf.
“It is a known fact in tropical forecasting that computer models perform poorly when creating forecasts for poorly organized disturbances. It’s because the models have trouble finding a center to initialize the disturbance on. So, they start with bad data," said WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday.
“And then they take that bad data and make a forecast with it, which just leads to each model showing wildly different solutions and also leads to the same models jumping back and forth on their own solutions with each run,” Williams said.
“As this disturbance becomes better organized today, models should have less trouble finding its center. Plus, we’ll even have help from the Hurricane Hunters who will be bravely flying into the storm to get that center fix. Then, that data will be fed into the models, eventually leading to more accurate forecasts.”
All impacts with this tropical system’s rain and wind are expected to remain well east of Mississippi, thanks to increased confidence and decreased uncertainty with the outlook. But, we can’t rule out a few unrelated pop-up showers and thunderstorms in coastal Mississippi this weekend into next week.
- CAPE VERDE WAVE: A tropical wave located midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles was producing a large but disorganized area of cloudiness and showers on Friday morning. Conditions are expected to become more conducive for development in a couple days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.
- AFRICAN WAVE: Another tropical wave is located just off the coast of Africa on Friday morning may slowly develop during the next several days while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
