18-wheeler hits mattress on I-10 in Jackson County, rupturing the fuel tank

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Several lanes of Interstate 10 eastbound in Jackson County came to a standstill Wednesday evening after an 18-wheeler jackknifed.
The call came in around 5:30 p.m., and multiple agencies responded to the interstate near mile marker 49. The driver of the truck told officials a mattress flew out of a vehicle in front of him and he hit it, causing him to swerve.
“He told us a mattress flew off the vehicle in front of him and there was no way to avoid it. (He) ran over the mattress and I believe it messed up the airlines in his truck and cause the brakes to lock up, and then he jackknifed, ruptured the fuel tank. (He) had a 55 gallon drum of motor oil in the trailer. It fell over and ruptured. So we had a whole lot of motor oil and some diesel fuel on the road here," said Fire Chief Nick Balius.
Thousands of foam pieces from the mattress were scattered along the interstate. Crews piled dirt on the motor oil to soak it up, and then brushed it to the side of the road.
The driver of the 18-wheeler wasn’t injured, and officials said the driver whose mattress flew out did stop.
