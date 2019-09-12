WATCH LIVE at 7pm: The Democratic Presidential Debate hosted by ABC News and Univision

The third Democratic debate, hosted by ABC News and Univision, begins tonight at 7pm on WLOX ABC and features a single night of debate between the top 10 highest polling candidates. It’s the smallest roster yet in the third match-up of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned primary debates.
The 10 candidates certified by the Democratic National Committee to participate in the debate will appear on stage in the following order, from left to right:
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
The debate is being held at Texas Southern University, a public, historically black university.