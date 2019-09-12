WATCH LIVE at 7pm: The Democratic Presidential Debate hosted by ABC News and Univision

All of the top qualifying Democratic candidates for President meet on one stage, Sept. 12, for the next debate of the 2020 Presidential campaign. (Source: ABC News)
By WLOX Staff | September 12, 2019 at 11:34 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 11:34 AM

The third Democratic debate, hosted by ABC News and Univision, begins tonight at 7pm on WLOX ABC and features a single night of debate between the top 10 highest polling candidates. It’s the smallest roster yet in the third match-up of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned primary debates.

The 10 candidates certified by the Democratic National Committee to participate in the debate will appear on stage in the following order, from left to right:

  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
  • South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • California Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
  • Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

The debate is being held at Texas Southern University, a public, historically black university.