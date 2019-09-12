Three percent sewage rate increase in Ocean Springs considered

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Sewerage rates could be going up for people in Ocean Springs. Mayor Shea Dobson and the Board of Aldermen have called a special meeting this Friday to discuss the increase.
Last year’s rate increase was six percent. However, Mayor Dobson said due to a decrease in spending across the city this year, that amount may not be necessary.
“That happens, more or less, every year,” explained the mayor. “It’s just the cost of living and the cost of doing business. I think we’ve done a good job of shoring up a lot of spending and trying to keep that under control but it’s just something that happens.”
The mayor is proposing that this year’s increase be cut in half to just three percent.
