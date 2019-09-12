Shuckers quest for championship heads on the road & MGM Park searches for off-season events

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers played their final game of 2019 at MGM Park on Wednesday night. The Shuckers lost to the Jackson Generals 6-2 in game 2 of the Southern League Championship Series. Now with the best of five series tied 1-1, the team hits the road to Jackson, Tennessee, for the final games of the Championship Series.