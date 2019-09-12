Power back on in downtown Biloxi after electrical surge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several loud booms and a bright orange ball of fire briefly lit up the early-morning sky Thursday in downtown Biloxi after an electrical surge.
It happened around 6:50 a.m. A blown transformer recloser startled people who were downtown at the time, including WLOX reporter Bill Snyder who was in the middle of a live shot when he heard the loud booms.
Bill Snyder said the explosions were heard several times near the corner of Reynoir Street and Howard Avenue. Merit Health was placed on auxiliary power when the outage occurred, causing them to reschedule some surgeries and procedures.
Crews arrived shortly after and repaired the device. In all, the power outage only lasted about 45 minutes and only affected the downtown area. According to Mississippi Power’s outage map, only about 23 customers were impacted by the outage.
All of the lights, including traffic signals and street lights, are back on and things appear to be back to normal.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.