Mississippi’s ‘Move Over Law’ aims to keep drivers safe

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Twelve years ago, lawmakers enacted the “Move Over Law.” It’s essentially to protect first responders and those pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate or any road.
The law says drivers are supposed to proceed with caution when approaching a “stationary authorized emergency vehicle” either on a highway or any road. That includes law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulance drivers, tow trucks, MDOT crews, utility service vehicles, sanitation trucks and even mail trucks. It also includes pedestrian vehicles on the side of the road.
The law, Senate Bill 2305, reads that drivers are required to yield the right of way by making a lane change or reduce the speed if you cannot change lanes.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson said many drivers aren’t aware of the law.
“Generally they do not. A lot of people will," he said. "The number of people in the public that are aware of this law is alarming. I see it every day when I’m out at work; people don’t move over. They can move over, there’s no body next to them and they fail to do that, and our lives are literally put on the line because they’re not moving over.”
So what are drivers supposed to do? Robertson said move over.
“If you come across law enforcement stopped on the right shoulder, law requires you to move to the left lane, move over one lane to the left. Or if they’re on the left shoulder you’re supposed to move one lane to the right if you’re on a multi-lane highway," he said.
Three Gulfport police officers were injured while working a wreck on Interstate 10 Wednesday. Officials say the officers were working a wreck when another driver lost control and hit an officer’s vehicle. Click here to read that story.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.