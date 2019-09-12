Hot and humid with isolated showers possible

We are going to be very hot and humid today. Temperatures are already surging into the 90s with heat index values over 100 degrees. We are expecting a few showers and possible storms to pop up this afternoon. So, keep your umbrella with you, just in case.
Friday will also be hot and humid with only isolated showers possible. The weekend weather is still honestly up in the air, so to speak. It all depends on the track of Invest 95L. One model has to stay east of Florida with absolutely no rain for us; while the other, shows a very disorganized wave moving up toward the southeast bringing us scattered showers. The Hurricane Hunters are taking off the investigate it as of Thursday afternoon.